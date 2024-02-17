Housing rehabilitation loans available through Mower County HRA Published 6:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Mower County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), Minnesota Housing Finance Agency approved lender, is offering loans through the Rehabilitation Loan Program (RLP) and the Emergency Rehabilitation Loan Program (ERLP).

The ERLP is a zero percent interest loan with no monthly payments coming in 15-year or 10-year terms for mobile/manufactured homes in a home park.

The RLP loan can help qualified households afford basic improvements for safety, livability, energy efficiency and accessibility of the home. People meeting certain requirements can be eligible to borrow up to $37,500 to complete improvements and/or accessibility needs to the home.

Requirements include:

• Owning and occupying the property as principal place of residence for the past six months;

• Be current with property taxes;

• Current with mortgage payments;

• Have less than $25,000 in assets; and

•Have a total gross income within income limits.

Properties in a reverse mortgage, trust or in a cooperative are not eligible through this loan program.

For more information on this program, contact Kevin Hoversten at Mower County HRA by email at kevin.hoversten.hra@outlook.com or by phone at 1-507-434-5557.

All applicants are protected under the Data Privacy Act.