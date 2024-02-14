High Distinction Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Austin HS teacher recognized with National Society of High School Scholars Claes Nobel Education Distinction

When Austin High School Spanish and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) instructor Tieler Myers heard that he was the recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars Claes Nobel Educator Distinction, he wasn’t sure what to think.

In fact, he had doubts as to its authenticity.

“At first I didn’t think it was real,” Myers said. “It sounded too good to be true.”

The fact is, the distinction is an open door to several avenues of opportunity for both school and students through grants and scholarships, which works toward the distinction’s goals.

“They want to help educators be able to get the grants for their respective departments, but also get other students out there as well,” Myers said. “It helps get funds into their hands that may help fields flourish. I get access to grants and scholarships and I can give back to my own department, my own building and hopefully my students as well.”

The distinction is done through nomination and Myer’s name was put in for consideration by Austin High School student Kylan Tovar-Johnson.

She described Myers as someone students can turn to for support and help whenever they need it.

“Mr. Myers has always been a very supportive and understanding teacher,” Kylan Tovar-Johnson said. “He is there for his students for school-related problems, and there as a support system for anyone who needs someone to talk to. He always listens to students’ perspectives on things, and never turns anyone down. He gives everyone a chance and sees our opinions as valuable.”

Myers has been with the Austin Public Schools District, and teaching in general, for six years and was drawn to the profession by a teacher he had.

His decision to get into teaching was the chance to play a part in student successes later in life.

“I think overall it was a desire to make a difference in the lives of students,” Myers said. “I know that when I was younger I had a teacher that made a difference for me and shifted my perspective. I knew being a teacher was an opportunity to help students when they may need it the most. I thought it as a good place to be and good work to do. I very much enjoy that element of it.”

Through that connection with students, Myers is able to coax the best out of his students and prepare them for their lives after high school, which works well within his job as an AVID instructor.

AVID is a college readiness course that helps them prepare for life after high school, introducing students to skills that include preparing for interviews, resume writing, note taking and more.

“I want them to know that regardless of what their circumstances are or where they come from that if they have a plan and they properly execute it, their world can change beyond anything they could have imagined,” Myers said. “If you genuinely have something and you have a plan and you make that a goal and you have steps to execute that plan, we can make that magic happen, but we have to think it through.”

That world-changing view also applies to Myers’ Spanish students.

“If you learn another language and you explore that culture and you explore that lifestyle and travel to those places outside of the United States or otherwise, it has the potential to change your world,” he said. “That is something I want any and all students to recognize.”

It’s that lasting impression that has remained with his students as well.

“Mr. Myers has taught me that no matter how a person perceives themself, that isn’t always who they really are, and that we should never judge a book by its cover,” Tovar-Johnson said. “He’s taught me to always believe in myself and try thing I want in life. In my future I want to continue using this positive mindset on myself and the world.”