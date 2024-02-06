Herald pulls in 13 awards at annual MNA convention

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Daily Herald

Austin firefighter Terry Peterson looks back on nearly 30 years on the Austin Fire Department this past weekend. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

The Austin Daily Herald collected 13 awards at this year’s Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual convention, including three first place awards.

The Herald garnered first place in both Editorial Page as a Whole and Special Section categories. The staff’s 2023 Progress edition was recognized for its content, photography and layout.

Progress 2023

Editor/photographer Eric Johnson was awarded first place in the Human Interest Story category for his story on retiring firefighter Terry Peterson, who had been with the Austin Fire Department for 30 years.

That same story also earned Johnson a third place in the Photography Portrait and Personality category for his portrait of Peterson.

Herald staff also earned second places in Typography and Design, Advertising Excellence and Classified Advertising, as well as third places for General Reporting, Headline Reporting and Best Magazine Cover.

Wrapping up the awards, Johnson earned third place for Hard News Story and Photography Sports Photo.

