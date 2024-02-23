Convictions: Feb. 12-19 Published 5:34 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

— Tremond Dwayne Brooks, 43, Albert Lea, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $200 for felony second degree drugs-sale of 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 58 months in prison.

— Brandon Michael Scott Garson, 25, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate a motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Is Nick, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $250 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 87 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Petnick Nick, 46, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result 83 days in jail. He was given credit for 97 days served.

— Jacob Michael Storlie, 34, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $300 for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 32 months in prison.

— Alonzo Xavier Davenport-Percy, 29, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $200 for gross misdemeanor escape from custody. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 315 days in jail. He was given credit for 49 days served.

— Brayan Esteban Mata, 28, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.