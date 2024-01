Winkels and Mullenbach go 2-0 as Packer wrestlers drop two home duals Published 9:42 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Austin wrestling team lost to Mankato East 62-12 and the Packers fell to Rochester Century 61-12 in a home triangular Thursday.

Sam Winkels went 2-0 with two pins and he is now 28-1 overall and William Mullenbach went 2-0 with two pins and is now 15-14 overall.