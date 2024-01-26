The Mower County Senior Center Published 5:18 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Monday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.

Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch Available (chicken tetrazzini), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Wednesday

Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.

Movin Stix, 9:30 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Tech Tutoring, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch available (sloppy jo sandwich and potato wedges), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/ Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Tech Tutoring, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch Available (scalloped potatoes and ham), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Memory Café, 2 p.m.

Friday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cards 500, noon