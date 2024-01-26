The Mower County Senior Center
Published 5:18 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
Monday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.
Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mahjong, 1 p.m.
Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Lunch Available (chicken tetrazzini), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Wednesday
Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.
Movin Stix, 9:30 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Tech Tutoring, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch available (sloppy jo sandwich and potato wedges), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/ Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Tech Tutoring, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch Available (scalloped potatoes and ham), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Memory Café, 2 p.m.
Friday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cards 500, noon