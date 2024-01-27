Photos: Frigid Frolic for Funds

Published 3:35 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Eric Johnson

On Saturday, teams of jumpers took the polar plunge during the 2024 Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Minnesota governor appointed 1st cannabis chief with incomplete background information, audit says

A fresh start: New Super Fresh owners have vision of old favorites, new offerings

New MDA grant funding available for protecting livestock

Fence to provide more security at fairgrounds

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections