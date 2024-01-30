Jena DeMoss: Immune-supporting tips with help from seasonal citrus Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The winter season is in full swing and for many that means cozy sweaters, indoor activities and an increased risk of coming down with a cold. One of the best ways to support a healthy immune system is to load your meal plan with plenty of produce. And what is at the top of a dietitian’s list for winter produce? Tasty seasonal citrus! The citrus group is a great way to add flavor to your winter dishes, as well as powerful immune-supporting nutrients. A few of my favorites include Cara Cara oranges (slightly lower in acid), Sumo mandarins (easy to peel and snack on), lemons or limes to add a pop of bright flavor to any dish, and classics to munch on such as mandarin oranges and grapefruit.

All these citrus fruits will add great flavor to your dishes, but they also offer a variety of nutrients that can help support a strong immune system throughout the colder season. Here are some of the immune-supporting nutrients found in citrus:

Vitamin C – This water-soluble vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage. It is also important for maintaining healthy skin, which is one of the body’s first lines of defense against foreign invaders. Vitamin C has been shown to decrease the length and severity of seasonal colds.

Folate – Folate, a B vitamin, plays an important role in red blood cell formation and healthy cell growth – including those cells that help fight infection.

Niacin – This B vitamin helps the body turn food into usable energy that may be needed to fight off an infection. It also helps keep the digestive system and skin healthy, which are both important parts of the immune system.

Vitamin B6 – This water-soluble vitamin is important for keeping both the nervous and immune systems in tip-top shape.

So make sure to stock up on your favorite winter citrus this month to give your immune system the support it needs! For more advice on picking out winter produce or to get more individualized guidance on reaching your health and wellness goals, reach out jdemoss@hy-vee.com. And for a fun and tasty way to use winter produce, try this Spicy Shrimp and Citrus Salad.

Spicy Shrimp

and Citrus Salad

All you need

• 1 (16-oz) pkg Fish Market frozen shell-on EZ peel & deveined raw shrimp (16–20 ct), thawed

5 tbsp fresh lime juice, divided

• 2 tsp Hy-Vee chili powder

• ½ tsp Hy-Vee salt

• ½ cup Chosen Foods Classic avocado oil mayo

• 2 tbsp fresh dill, plus additional for garnish

• ½ tsp Hy-Vee honey

• 4 cups torn romaine lettuce

• 4 cups Full Circle Market organic baby spinach

• 3 mandarin oranges, peeled and sliced

• 1 large red grapefruit, peeled and segmented

• 1 avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced

• ½ small red onion, thinly sliced

All you do

1. Preheat nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Brush shrimp with 3 tablespoons lime juice; sprinkle with chili powder and salt. Cook shrimp for 3 to 4 minutes, flipping once or until tails have curled and shrimp have reached 145 degrees F.

2. For dressing, stir together avocado oil mayo, remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons dill and honey in a small bowl; set aside.

To serve, toss together romaine and spinach in a large bowl; transfer to a large serving platter. Top with orange slices, grapefruit segments, avocado and red onion. 3. Place shrimp on top. Garnish with additional dill and serve with mayonnaise dressing.

Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/spicy-shrimp-and-citrus-salad