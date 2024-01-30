Diane “Ma” A. Trytten, 85

Diane “Ma” Adele Trytten, age 85, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Survivors include her children, Randy (Deanna) Trytten, Robin (Jeff) Meyer, and Dean (Lisa) Christianson; grandchildren, Amber (Zach) Witt, Misti (Ryan) Hill, Mitch (Brooke Lauren) Trytten, Mitchell Boerjan, Haley (Nate) Williamson, and Kyle (Courtney) Hegland; 21 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Brecke and Gary (Alice) Brecke; sister, Jane (Wayne) Sommars; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Brecke; husband, Roger Trytten; infant daughter; grandson, Kyle Trytten; and great grandson, Bentley Boerjan.

A funeral service for Diane will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. The visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Deer Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, Carpenter, Iowa. Memorials are preferred to the Lyle Memory Garden or Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in rural Lyle.