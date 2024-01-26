Bonnie J. Jorgenson, 87

Bonnie Jean Jorgenson, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Bonnie was born October 3, 1936, in Austin to Oscar and Ruth (Leqve) Moe. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1954. She worked for several years with safety deposit boxes and in the vault at First National Bank. On July 2, 1955, Bonnie married Nels at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Together, they had 7 children and made their home in Austin. Bonnie was a lifelong member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin. She loved baking, puzzles, sewing and quilting. Bonnie enjoyed trips to the casino and shopping. She also collected dolls. Most of all she loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her seven children, Denny (Jane) Jorgenson of Austin, MN, Paul (Jeannie) Jorgenson of Buckley, WA, Todd (Laurie) Jorgenson of Austin, MN, Mark (Tina Janning) Jorgenson, Austin, MN, Pat Jorgenson of Racine, WI, Terry (Mallory) Jorgenson of St. Paul, MN, Tammy (John) Troupe of Brownsdale, MN; 11 grandchildren, Anthony, Maggie, Vanessa, Natalie, Amber, Kellie, Makaela, Katy, Brandon, Breanna, Collin; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Rockers; brother-in-law, Jim Jorgenson; and sister-in-law, Sue Jorgenson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruth Moe; husband, Nels Jorgenson in 2018; two sisters; one sister in infancy; and four brothers.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The Jorgenson family will greet friends on Friday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Bonnie. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.