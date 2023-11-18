Wayne Bosshart, 91

Wayne Theodore Bosshart, 91, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at Comforcare Good Samaritan Center in Austin.

Wayne was born June 27, 1932, on a farm in Cherry Grove Township, Goodhue County, MN to parents, Edwin and Alma (Auseth) Bosshart. Wayne attended country school at Fairpoint until 11 years old when the family moved to Austin. During Wayne’s teen years, he would return every summer to his uncle’s farm in Cherry Grove Township to work. Those summers were important to Wayne, and he continued to spend his summers there until he graduated from high school. Wayne graduated from Austin High School in 1950.

After high school graduation, he attended Austin Junior College and worked at Hormel. In April 1951, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served active duty and reserves until October 1958. Upon return from active duty, Wayne was employed by Austin State Bank. And, shortly after his return from active duty, he met, dated, and married the love of his life Audrey Smith. They were married on August 20, 1955.

Shortly after marriage, Wayne worked on the Guard Force at Hormel for almost 30 years until retirement in 1985. Post-retirement from Hormel, Wayne drove bus for Austin Coaches until 2002 when he fully retired. During his time with Austin Coaches, Wayne served for a period as the driver for “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Wayne loved to travel; driving bus gave Wayne (and sometimes Audrey) an opportunity to travel throughout North America. Wayne traveled to all lower 48 states and most Canadian provinces.

In addition to loving travel, Wayne loved to go fishing, boating, and hunting with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting pheasant and deer close to home, and elk hunting in the mountains.

Family and friends were important to Wayne; especially family. Wayne and Audrey spent many hours cheering on their daughters at sporting events throughout high school and college. He enjoyed watching his girls and would schedule his work around games to make sure he could attend, even if it meant a four-hour drive through a snowstorm. Wayne’s love of sport and cheering on family continued with his grandchildren and he attended games as much as possible.

Wayne was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, and had great love for all including his dogs and grand-dogs.

Wayne was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and was an usher for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Myrtle Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Benjamin Bednar; brother-in-law, Richard Dahl; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on Audrey’s side.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Audrey Bosshart of Austin; daughters and spouses: Cynthia (John) Fuller of Maplewood, MN, Sheri (Van) Peterson of Castle Rock, CO, and Robin Bosshart (JoDell Bendickson) of Lakeville, MN; seven grandchildren: Amy (Chris Holmes) Zelezen of San Francisco, CA, Michael (Alyssa) Fuller of Eagan, MN, Kathryn Fuller (Joseph Harrity) of Corvallis, OR, Daniel Fuller (fiancée, Abigail Clement) of St. Paul, MN, Nicole (Nicolas) Hyczar of Franklin, IN, Grace Bendickson of Lakeville, MN, and Aaron Bendickson of Lakeville, MN; three great grandchildren: Weston Fuller, Emmett Fuller, and Lumi Holmes; sister: Patricia Dahl of Wabasha, MN; sisters-in-law: Doris Denisen of Austin, and Deloris Snyder of Seaford, VA; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 20th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery with Austin American Legion Post #91 and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216, V.F.W. in charge of military rites.

Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.