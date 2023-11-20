Vincent L. Pieper, Jr., 75

Vincent LuAne Pieper, Jr., age 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023, at his home in Austin. Vincent was born December 24, 1947, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the son of Vincent and Viola (Hanson) Pieper. He graduated from Rose Creek High School. On September 5, 1970, Vincent was united in marriage to Carolyn Draayer in Rose Creek, Minnesota, and their union was blessed with a daughter, Tammy. Vincent began his longtime career working for Weyerhaeuser as a feeder/operator for 40 years. After retiring, he worked for three years at International Paper. Vincent found joy in grilling, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors. He took pride in maintaining his lawn and tackling the Minnesota winters with his John Deere riding mower and snowblower. Vincent also enjoyed mechanical work; he had a talent for fixing cars and lawn mowers. He cherished the moments spent with his family, particularly watching his grandchildren learn to grill and teaching them how to swim. Vincent will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Pieper of Austin, MN; daughter, Tammy (Mark) Jurgensen of Mason City, IA; five grandchildren, Michael Jurgensen, Bradley Jurgensen, Jacob Jurgensen, Zachory Jurgensen, and Haley Jurgensen; four great grandchildren, Cayden Jurgensen, Hannah Jurgensen, Zara Jurgensen, and Reese Reed; two brothers, Lawrance Pieper and Louis (Nancy) Pieper; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Viola Pieper; and sister, Juanita Young.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.