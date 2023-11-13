TIMBERWOLF SOLAR Published 8:50 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Re: Notice of Timberwolf Solar, LLC’s Filing of Site Permit Application with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC Docket Number: IP7112/GS-23-205).

On October 30, 2023, Timberwolf Solar, LLC (“Timberwolf Solar”) filed a Site Permit Application with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (“Commission”) to construct and operate a 100-megawatt (“MW”) alternating current (“AC”) nameplate capacity solar energy conversion facility (“Project”) in Mower County. This notice provides information on the Project and the siting process, as well as how to register your name with the Commission on the Project contact list, which will ensure that you receive future notices about the Project.

Project Description

Timberwolf Solar proposes to construct the Project in Lodi Township, Mower County, Minnesota. The Project site encompasses an approximately 1,113.0-acre area plus the road right-of-way in which Timberwolf Solar, LLC will install underground collection lines. Of that larger site, approximately 618.4 acres are planned to be used for solar panels and racking, inverters, security fencing, a substation, electrical collection and communication lines, stormwater basins, laydown areas, access roads, and weather stations. The Project also includes a 345-kilovolt (“kV”) generation-tie (“gen-tie”) of 190.0 feet in length that will connect the Project to the existing Adams substation. Due to its short length, the gen-tie is subject to local permitting review rather than Commission approval.

The accompanying map outlines the location of the proposed Project.

Public Information and Environmental Assessment Scoping Meeting

The Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce will hold a public information and Environmental Assessment scoping meeting on the Application at a future date. Please look for future notices providing additional details regarding the meeting.

How to Learn More

Department of Commerce Project Website:

https://eera.web.commerce.state.mn.us/web/page/home

Full Case Record: All documents filed in this docket are available on the Commission’s website at https://mn.gov/puc/, select “Go to eDockets Project Database,” enter the year (23) and the docket number (205), select “Search.”

Subscribe to the Docket: The best way to stay informed is to “subscribe” to receive e-mail notifications when new documents are filed:

1. Go to https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling/.

2. Click on Subscribe to Dockets.

3. Type your e-mail address.

4. For Type of Subscription, select Docket Number.

5. For Docket Number, select 23 in the first box, type 205 in the second box.

6. Select Add to List.

7. Select Save.

Project Mailing List: Contact the Public Advisor (see below).

Public Libraries: A copy of the Site Permit Application is also available at the following public locations:

LIBRARY ADDRESS

Leroy Public Library 605 Broadway, Le Roy, MN 55951

Austin Public Library 323 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912

Project Contacts

Public Utilities Commission Public Advisor

Scott Ek – scott.ek@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1070 or 1 (800) 657-3782

Public Utilities Commission Staff Analyst

Jacques Harvieux – jacques.harvieux@state.mn.us or (651) 201-2233 or 1 (800) 657-3782

Department of Commerce Environmental Review Manager

Suzanne Steinhauer – suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1843

If you wish to receive written notices of the Project milestones regarding the environmental review process, including notice of the availability of the draft Environmental Assessment, please sign up for the Project contact list by contacting the Public Advisor indicated above.

If you have additional questions about the Project, you may also contact Timberwolf Solar’s representative, Adam Gracia, at adam.gracia@nexteraenergy.com or (561) 797-5048.