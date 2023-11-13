SACRED HEART
Published 8:51 am Monday, November 13, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: SACRED HEART ASSISTED LVG APTS PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1202 12TH ST SW AUSTIN MN 55912 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Sacred Heart Care Center, Inc
Address:
1202 12TH ST SW AUSTIN MN 55912 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Laura Borris
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lborris@sacredhcc.org
Work Item 1407798900029
Original File Number 1407798900029
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
09/07/2023 11:59 PM
/s/Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Austin Daily Herald:
Nov. 10 and 15, 2023
