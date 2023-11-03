Public meeting to be held on Nov. 8 regarding Oakland Ave., First Ave SW construction Published 5:52 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A Public Information Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to receive public input on the City of Austin’s plans to reconstruct Oakland Avenue and First Avenue SW.

The meeting will be held at the Austin Public Library, 323 Fourth Avenue NE. A short presentation will be made, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The City of Austin’s Capital Improvement Plan includes a full reconstruction of Oakland Avenue from 12th Street NW to First Street NE and First Avenue SW from 12th Street SW to Main Street. Construction on the project is planned to be completed in phases beginning in 2025 and completed in 2027.

To be notified of future public meetings and project updates, interested parties should text “Oakland” to 507-296-7890 or go to https://eztxt.net/9luN1S.