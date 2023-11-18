Pamela Sue Waldee Brooker

Pam, affectionately known as “Ammie” by her grandchildren, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on September, 28th, 2023. A celebration of her life was held on October, 14th on Wilmington Island, Ga.

Pam was born to Irene and Ordene Waldee in Austin, MN on May 13, 1955. Pam grew up one of six children. She loved to tell the stories of making donuts and decorating cakes alongside her parents and siblings at her family’s Austin Bakery.

Pam was a 1973 graduate of Austin High School and was called to be a nurse following in the footsteps of her mother and sisters. She attended nursing school at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester where she worked for several years.

After being swept off her feet by a southern gentleman, she married Charles Brooker of Douglas, GA.

They relocated to Fredericksburg, VA and later Richmond Hill, GA in 1990. They raised three children as she continued her nursing career. She remained in the Savannah area until her diagnosis of Glioblastoma earlier this year.

Pam loved to spend time with family and friends cooking and baking their favorite treats, perfecting an unbeatable poundcake. However, Pam was most proud of her nursing career. Her beauty shown brightest when she was in service to others. Her legacy will live on in those she cared for and loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles (Bernie), nephew Michael Byers, mother and father-in-law, and brother-in-law Raymond Byers.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren Matthew Brooker, Joel and Sabra Brooker (Samuel, Josephine, and Eleanor) and Katelyn and Colin Motlagh (Ruby). Siblings Karen Byers, Maurice and Cindy Waldee, Judy and Phil Schilling, Shirlee and Bill Stratton, Rick and Beth Waldee, sister-in-law Sue Waldee, brother-in-law Bruce Brooker, sister-in-law Ann Eldridge, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Pam was very courageous and accepting of her diagnosis of Glioblastoma and comforted by her strong faith throughout her life and during her treatments. Her family suggests any memorials be directed to Hospice of Savannah or Glioblastoma research.