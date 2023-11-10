Orrin “Butch” R. Lerum, 77

Orrin “Butch” Roger Lerum, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Butch Lerum was born on October 22, 1946, to Roger and Hazel (Tollerud) Lerum in Austin, Minnesota.

Butch graduated from Austin High School prior to enlisting into the US Army. After returning from his service in Korea, Butch met and married Linda Slowinski. During the early years of their marriage, Butch continued his education at Rochester Community College. Upon completing his Associate Degree in Business, Butch started his career in the animal husbandry field with Midwest Breeders. In 1980, Butch started working for the newly formed MN Select Sires. Butch worked for MN Select Sires until his retirement in 2011. Throughout those years Butch also served our nation in the National Guard and retired with 20 years of service. In April of 2018, Butch was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In September of 2018, he completed a stem cell replacement. In February of 2019, complications from host verses donor rejection caused a critical medical situation. After several months Butch was released from hospitalization/rehabilitation care and in September of 2020, Butch was considered cancer free.

Butch had several hobbies over his life, including several years of bowling leagues in Austin and St. Cloud, golf leagues in Albany, Austin, Mesa, and Northfield, weekend trips to the cabin, many trips to Canada fishing and annual deer hunting trips.

Email newsletter signup

Butch is survived by his wife, Linda Lerum of Austin; children, Lance (Theresa) Lerum of Shakopee, Chad Lerum of Montrose, Spencer (Lisa) Lerum of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Cameron and Shelby Lerum of Prior Lake and Davyn Lerum of Montrose; brother, Curt Lerum of Austin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Hazel Lerum; father-in-law, Henry Slowinski; brother-in-law, Larry Weigel; and sister-in-law, Lim Lerum.

The family would like to express our deepest and most sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at St. Mary’s for the utmost companionate and respectful care given to Butch during his short time with them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. The visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Fairview Oakland Cemetery, rural Oakland, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group https://www.bpcancergroup.org/. Venmo: @BP-Cancergroup. Mailing: P.O. Box 817, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.