MINUTES 10.23.23

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a study session on 10/23/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4:00 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Cece Kroc, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

Leathers/Young approval of agenda, 7-0

Board members received overview of Austin Online Academy from AOA staff.

Corey Haugen provided update on Direct Admissions pilot program.

Supt Page provided update on kindergarten transition process.

Katie Baskin provided updates on non-exclusionary discipline and Rights and Responsibilities, grading and reporting, and the World’s Best Workforce annual report.

Dr. Page led discussion on on-going book study.

Sorenson/Young to adjourn at 6:00 pm, 7-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 18, 2023

MINUTES 10.23.23