MINUTES 10.10.23 Published 8:02 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 10/10/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, and Peggy Young. Evan Sorenson absent.

Young/Dube approval of agenda, 6-0

Ashley McLaren & Lana Kenyon provided update on recent elementary walk-a-thon and Dixie Gilbertson addressed board regarding pickleball courts.

Seven AHS students recognized for earning high academic honors from College Board National Recognition Program. Grace Anderson recognized for being named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Kroc/Dube approval of 9/11/23 and 9/25/23 meeting minutes, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of personnel report, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of bills, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of cooperative agreement with Blooming Prairie HS for girls hockey, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of 2023-2025 working agreement with the Austin Education Association, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of 2023-24 non-affiliated handbooks for six different employee groups, 6-0

Kristi Beckman presented on Success Coaches.

Leathers/McAlister approval of donations, 6-0

Young/Dube approval of revised policy 503, 6-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 6:21 pm, 6-0

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at

www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

