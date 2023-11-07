Mayo hospitals earn highest grades for patient safety from Leapfrog Group Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Hospitals across Mayo Clinic scored high marks for patient safety, earning A grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that provides safety ratings. The ratings are intended to help patients choose their preferred healthcare destinations.

Mayo Clinic hospitals that received an A grade are: Rochester, Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester, Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Fairmont, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Mankato.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital

Florida

Mayo Clinic Hospital

The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice a year. The score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 12 self-reported survey answers to produce a single safety score. A panel of patient safety experts developed the measures for the score.

The Leapfrog Group’s survey assesses the status of many hospital practice areas, including:

• Electronic medication ordering.

• Staffing of ICUs by critical care medical professionals.

• Structures and systems to provide a culture that supports safety.

•Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.

• Monitoring proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.

•Monitoring the use of barcode scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is one of many groups that recognize Mayo Clinic as a top choice for patients. Mayo Clinic is the only healthcare organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.