Mark “Herman” Landherr, 67

Mark “Herman” Landherr passed away peacefully on November 15, at the age 67. Mark was born on February 16, 1956 to Donald and Irene (Laufle) Landherr in Adams.

Mark graduated from Southland High School in 1974, where he held a school discus throw record of 139 feet, 3 inches from 1974 to 2015. He attended the Albert Lea Technical College to be an electrician. He was a member of IBEW Local 343 Electrical Union.

Mark enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, meats, soups, hunting, auctions, raising chickens and pheasants. He was a past member of the Southland Sportsman club and the Sons of the American Legion in Adams. For several years he owned and operated Landherr Game Farm. He greatly enjoyed road trips with friend Mike Schneider to the Amish farms and treated many to their candies.

Mark is survived by his siblings Thomas Landherr, Charles (Cindy) Landherr, Susan (Brent) Lunde, and Deb Landherr. He had a very special place in his heart for his nieces, Stephanie (Bill) Krause, Rachel (Jamie) Strouf, nephews Kevin Landherr and Dustin (Kristen) Lunde as well as 10 great nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by PeeWee Landherr, Dorothy (Jerry) Gerber and LaVonne Landherr.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Mary and infant brother Robert.

A private graveside service will be held.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.