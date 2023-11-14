Marcia K. Lunt, 77

Marcia Kay Lunt, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her home in Austin. She was born July 17, 1946, in Ames, Iowa, to Donald and Reva (Kirby) Ritland. Marcia graduated from Austin High School and went on to attend Austin Community College. On August 29, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Lunt at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Austin and together raised three children. In addition to her role as a homemaker, Marcia worked as a teacher’s aid for a few years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, watching Hallmark movies, reading, going for walks, and upcycling furniture and painting rooms. She also had a love for couponing and shopping, always on the lookout for a great deal. Family moments are what Marcia lived for; her face would light up in excitement whenever they came to see her, and she loved hosting family gatherings. Marcia also looked forward to time spent at the family cabin in Waterville, Minnesota. She had many beloved dogs that brought her great joy over the years. Marcia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Callie (Lyn) Jacobs, Kristin (Jesse) Medgaarden, and Thomas (Jessica) Lunt; seven grandchildren, Kate Menz, Lauren Menz, Jack Jacobs, Julia Jacobs, Megan Medgaarden, Noah Medgaarden, and Thomas Lunt, Jr.; father-in-law, Paul Everson; sisters, Jane (Doug) Johnson and Janet (Bob) Jacobsen; and sister-in-law, Linda Ritland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Reva Ritland; husband, Gary Lunt in 2019; mother-in-law, Bertha Everson; and brother, Greg Ritland.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at The Eagles Club in Austin. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.