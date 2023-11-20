Mapleview man pleads not guilty to criminal sexual conduct of a minor Published 4:41 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

An Mapleview man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor has entered pleas in his case Monday in Mower County District Court.

Joshua Alan Lamaack, 43, has pleaded not guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, penetration or contact with a person under 13 and felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree-injury-use of force/coerce.

His next court appearance is a pre-trial slated to Jan. 25, 2024.

Lamaack’s case dates back to late September 2021 when an adult male reported to a medical provider that he had been sexually abused from when he was 11-years-old to around 17-years-old.

The case was disclosed to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center and then the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. According to the court complaint, an Inver Grove Police officer questioned the victim. The victim said he had been introduced to Lamaack and that Lamaack would give him money, alcohol, marijuana and video games.

As time went on, the victim said that Lamaack inappropriately touched him, and that later the abuse escalated.