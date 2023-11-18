Man in Bakery shooting changes pleas Published 6:40 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

A man charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this year outside The Bakery Lounge that injured two people has pleaded guilty to three charges in the case as part of a plea deal Friday in Mower County District Court.

According to court documents, Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 29, has agreed to plead guilty to intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct. The first charge is a felony and the second two are misdemeanors.

In exchange, prosecution has agreed to dismiss the rest of the charges, which included a single charge of premeditated second degree murder with intent, first degree assault and two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

All four charges are felonies.

According to the plea agreement documents, Serrano Maldonado must also sit for a presentence investigation and return for sentencing. A date has not yet been chosen and a plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Serrano Maldonado was originally charged with the counts that were dismissed, but on Nov. 2, the Mower County Attorney’s office amended the complaint to add the three charges he agreed to plead guilty to.

According to the court complaint, Police responded to Plaza Parking Lot, next to The Bakery at around 12:37 a.m. on July 1 on a report of an assault, however, when they arrived they discovered a male who had suffered gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left shoulder.

Later, police would discover a second man being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, who had bullet fragments in his leg.

Witnesses on scene said the shooting began with an altercation between Serrano Maldonado and the first victim where the victim punched Serrano Maldonado, who then allegedly responded by pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting at the victim.