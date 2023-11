MAINTENANCE Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Newry Township

Seeking bids for the following for 2024

Township

Hall Maintenance

On an as needed basis. Terms will be directed by the board.

– Lawn mowing and incidentals

– Snow removal

Bids due December 1, 2023

Remit to:

Nicole Kruger

Newry Township Clerk

88834 320th St.

Blooming Prairie, MN 55917