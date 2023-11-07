John Sanford Ulland of Austin passed away unexpectedly of a medical issue on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was 90 years old. He was born on March 20, 1933 in Saint Paul, MN and attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN. He worked his entire career as an Accountant at the Great Northern Railroad in Saint Paul, MN, which later became Burlington Northern Railroad. He and his wife, Glennys, raised two boys, Douglas and Daniel. After he retired, they moved to a farm near Corning, MN where they enjoyed country life until recently, when age-related issues forced them to move in to the city of Austin, MN.

John’s greatest joy was performing as a piano player. He was a member of several major dance bands during the 50’s and 60’s in the Twin Cities, and was a staple performer at many care centers in the Austin-area since his retirement. He loved bringing his talent to the residents, and brought many smiles and memories to all that he played for. Both his sons have continued his musical talent as accomplished musicians, Douglas as a percussionist and Daniel as a pianist.

John was a sincere, caring and generous man, and his quiet strength and faith were evident to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glennys, as well as his sons Douglas (Angie), Dayton, MN and Daniel, Austin, MN as well as one grandson, Michael.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Lynn Spainhower officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm at Clasen-Jordan on Thursday. Private interment will take place at Red Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary