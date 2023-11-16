Jay Jeffers, 84, Breezy Point, passed away November 12 at Senior Class Community Memory Care in Pequot Lakes. Jay was born July 13, 1939, in Austin, MN to Roy Jeffers and Winifred (Johnston) Jeffers. He attended Austin High School. Jay joined the Navy in 1957 and spent over 3 years in Japan. He attended Mankato State College and eventually turned to truck driving. He spent most of his life driving truck, owning a trucking company and in later years driving a shuttle. Jay enjoyed hunting and fishing, but in his later years he kept busy trout fishing, playing 500 in Pine River and the Senior Center and going to the casino. Jay is survived by his wife, Lorinda, daughter Andrea Nelson (Tom), sons Jason and Kris, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.