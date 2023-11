International Paper grants Austin FD money for personal protection equipment. Published 4:23 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

The Austin Fire Department recently received a grant from International Paper to help the department by personal protective equipment.

The department was granted a $2,500 Foundation donation by the company recently, a grant it has received in the past.

Fire Chief Jim McCoy called it a great value to the department as turnout gear is essential in protecting firefighters.