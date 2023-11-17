In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center
Published 5:53 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
Monday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Beginner Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mahjong, 1 p.m.
Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Lunch Available (cheesy chicken and rice casserole, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Wednesday
Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.
Movin Stix, 9:30 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Lunch available (goulash), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Closed Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday
Closed