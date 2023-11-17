In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center

Published 5:53 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Monday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.       

Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.   

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Beginner Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.

Tuesday    

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch Available (cheesy chicken and rice casserole, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Wednesday

Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.

Movin Stix, 9:30 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.   

Lunch available (goulash), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Closed Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday

Closed

