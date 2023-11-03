In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:28 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, every week, at the Mower County Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp. All bridge players are invited to join this group, Tuesday we played four full tables, and winners were
• First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Rick Stroup
• Fourth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Theresa Baldus
Wednesday we played five tables, and winners were
• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
• Second place, Norm Blaser and Mike Lidell
• Third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
• Fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
• Fifth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Rick Stroup