In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:28 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, every week, at the Mower County Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp. All bridge players are invited to join this group, Tuesday we played four full tables, and winners were

• First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Rick Stroup

• Fourth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Theresa Baldus

Wednesday we played five tables, and winners were

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Second place, Norm Blaser and Mike Lidell

• Third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fifth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Rick Stroup