'I love being in the military'

Pacelli Catholic Schools holds third annual Veterans Day program

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. E6 Hans Gilbert stood in the gym of his alma mater Friday, Pacelli Catholic Schools, and opened the floor to questions from the audience after answering a number of pre submitted questions.

The questions covered a litany of subjects surrounding Gilberts’ time in the military, ranging from if he’s been pepper sprayed to the taste of MREs to whether or not he would leave the military if given the opportunity.

The questions came as part of the school’s third annual Veterans Day program and Gilbert, speaking for the second time at the event, gladly answered the questions and displayed what the military has meant to him.

“I love being in the military,” Gilbert said to one of the questions.

Afterward, he talked about the importance of being able to stand in front of an audience and represent the military and its values. That he and veterans that came before can be people those in the audience could look up to.

“I’ve always been deeply appreciative of those that came before us,” Gilbert said during his speech, adding afterwards: “I think it’s important to hear from us, ourselves rather than textbooks.”

Gilbert signed up for the military when he was 17 and has served for nearly 23 years in the Army National Guard, a service that has included time in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

According to Pacelli Social Studies teacher Nick McGrath, having people like Gilbert speaking and those veterans who have served previously come and visit, are important connections to the real world for students and that students know that “the United States military continues to be involved all over the world.”

“They are regular people, their kids are in our schools,” McGrath said, adding that it brings us all all a little bit closer. “It makes all of us a little more American.”

Gilbert’s speech was part of a longer program that included much of what makes Veterans Day so important including involvement of the VFW Color Guard, patriotic songs and a demonstration of the meaning of folding a flag properly.

To McGrath, programs such as these that welcome veterans and active serving members of the military to mingle with students enlivens the meaning behind days like Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is a reminder for all of us, especially for our students, to build the kind of world that they want to live in,” McGrath said in his speech to those gathered. “Veterans Day is important for them to see the faces of those impacted by decisions made by heads of state and military leaders.”