HEARING 11.20.23 Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

on Application to Operate

a Currency Exchange

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers, 500 4 th Avenue NE,

Austin, Minnesota, to consider the renewal for the operation of a currency exchange for Tienda

Y Taqueria Guerrero, Inc.301-D 4 th Avenue NE in Austin, Minnesota. Individuals wishing to comment on the application are invited to present their comments at the hearing.

Email newsletter signup

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 8, 2023

HEARING 11.20.23