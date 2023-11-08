HEARING 11.20.23
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Hearing
on Application to Operate
a Currency Exchange
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers, 500 4 th Avenue NE,
Austin, Minnesota, to consider the renewal for the operation of a currency exchange for Tienda
Y Taqueria Guerrero, Inc.301-D 4 th Avenue NE in Austin, Minnesota. Individuals wishing to comment on the application are invited to present their comments at the hearing.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Nov. 8, 2023
