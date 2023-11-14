Frank Warren Rice Jr., 90

Frank Warren Rice Jr., age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at The Cedars of Austin, surrounded by his family. Warren was born on March 11, 1933, in Novi, Michigan, to Frank Warren and Ellen Agnes Perry Rice. He graduated from Pontiac High School in Pontiac, Michigan and furthered his education at Michigan State University completing a BS in Agriculture as well as a BS in Accounting. He served in the Army at White Sands Proving Ground. Warren and Betty Jane Titsworth were married at Lapeer First Methodist Church, Lapeer Michigan on August 20, 1955. Warren and Betty raised their family and resided in Austin much of their married life.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother Charles Rice, and sister-in-law Beverly Rice. He is survived by his wife, Betty and four children: Debra (Paul) Dvorak, Kathleen (Greg Loek) Rice, Carol (Ken) Bartels and Frank Warren Rice III (Sara), two brothers: Marshall (Janis) Rice, and Philip (Charlene) Rice as well as 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Warren was an active member of Fellowship and First United Methodist churches. He sang in the choir, played bells, and was church Treasurer at Fellowship for many years. After retiring from Hormel Foods, he and Betty traveled and worked on numerous charity projects with NOMADS (Nomads On a Mission Active in Divine Service). Warren also donated his time and talents to Habitat for Humanity as well as Meals on Wheels.

As a youth, Warren and his brothers enjoyed boating with the Sea Scouts. His love for water and sailing continued throughout his adulthood. He enjoyed working as crew on tall ships. Warren enjoyed building and fixing things. He built and used two cedar strip canoes. He and Betty built a geodesic dome home. He was also an avid gardener and often provided flowers for the church altars. Along with gardening he enjoyed beekeeping. He enjoyed riding his bike, and when weather permitted he biked to and from work.

Warren and Betty enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Austin Promenaders for many years. They also loved to travel and visited Russia, China, Australia, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Haiti, and Mexico. Warren particularly loved London because of the maritime museums and access to boating.

A Celebration of Life for Warren will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18th, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to either of the following : UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) (umcmission.org) or Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center of Mayo Clinic (https://www.mayo.edu/research/centers-programs/alzheimers-disease-research-center/about)