EST/SKOV, D. Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of DuWayne A. Skov, Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-2102

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION

FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Dec 15, 2023, at 2:30 PM a hearing will be held via zoom, at Mower County Justice Center, Austin, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, February 15, 2013, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Larry D. Skov, whose address is 7100 Duluth Street, Golden Valley, MN 55427 and Dale A. Skov, whose address is 21327 Lillehei Avenue, Hastings, MN, 55033 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court. Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred,

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP 807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of DuWayne A Skov, Deceased

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

December 15, 2023

Probate Hearing

2:30 PM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Natalie Martinez, Mower County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

• Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.

• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 767 6493

Passcode: 586512

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.

Boogo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: October 31, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Mower County Court Administrator 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912 507-509-7013

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 8 and 15, 2023

EST/SKOV, D.