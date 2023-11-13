EST/SCHMIT, M. Published 8:50 am Monday, November 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota Mower County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 50-PR-23-1857 Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Maureen Schmit, Deceased Notice

of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last will dated April 1, 2001, Codicil(s) dates July 6, 2015 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Rebecca L. Seidenkranz

10826 280th Street

Cannon Falls MN 55009

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

/s/Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

11/1/2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

11/1/2023

Attorney for Personal Representative

MARTY GENE HELLE

Attorney License No.: 307476

807 WEST OAKLAND AVE

AUSTIN MN 55912

Telephone: 507-433-3483

MHELLE@HOVERSTENLAW.COM

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 4 and 10, 2023

EST/SCHMIT, M.