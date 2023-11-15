EST/MOORE, S.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Shirley D. Moore,
Decedent
Court File No. 50-PR-23-2054
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 8, 2024, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be remotely held in this Court at 201 Second Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 8, 2013, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Scott Pierce, whose address is P.O. Box 12, Hope, MN, 56046 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
11/07/2023
/s/Jeffrey M. Kritzer
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Joel D. Eaton
Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A.
202 N. Cedar Avenue
Owatonna, MN, 55060
Attorney License No: 0345386
Telephone: (507) 451-3580
FAX: (507) 451-3532
Email: eaton@owatonnalawyers.com
Nov. 15 and 22, 2023
