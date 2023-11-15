EST/MOORE, S. Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Shirley D. Moore,

Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-2054

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 8, 2024, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be remotely held in this Court at 201 Second Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 8, 2013, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Scott Pierce, whose address is P.O. Box 12, Hope, MN, 56046 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

11/07/2023

/s/Jeffrey M. Kritzer

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Joel D. Eaton

Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A.

202 N. Cedar Avenue

Owatonna, MN, 55060

Attorney License No: 0345386

Telephone: (507) 451-3580

FAX: (507) 451-3532

Email: eaton@owatonnalawyers.com

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 15 and 22, 2023

EST/MOORE, S.