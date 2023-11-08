EST/MAYER, P.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
Court File No. 50-PR-23-2024
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Paul Alvin Mayer, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Grace Eleanor Worley, whose address is 3685 Togo Road, Wayzata, Minnesota, 55391, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Rebecca Dean – Deputy Probate Registrar
October 25, 2023
Dated: October 25, 2023
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Jay A. Joyner P.A.
3247 Humboldt Ave S
Minneapolis, MN, 55408
Attorney License No: 52887
Telephone: (612) 801-1836
FAX: (612) 825-1337
Email: jjoyner@joynerlaw.com
Nov. 8 and 15, 2023
