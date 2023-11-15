EST/MAYER, P. Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

Court File No. 50-PR-23-2024

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Paul Alvin Mayer, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Grace Eleanor Worley, whose address is 3685 Togo Road, Wayzata, Minnesota, 55391, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Rebecca Dean – Deputy Probate Registrar

October 25, 2023

Dated: October 25, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Jay A. Joyner P.A.

3247 Humboldt Ave S

Minneapolis, MN, 55408

Attorney License No: 52887

Telephone: (612) 801-1836

FAX: (612) 825-1337

Email: jjoyner@joynerlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 8 and 15, 2023

EST/MAYER, P.