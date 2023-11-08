EST/GROH, G. Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1525

Estate of Gary A. Groh, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that the third submitted application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated November 8, 2016, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The third submitted application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Chad E. Groh, whose address is 706 5th Avenue SW, Austin, Minnesota, 55912, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: October 12, 2023

Registrar – Darla J. Busian

Dated: October 12, 2023 Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Cassandra Lustfield

Ford & Lustfield Law Office, LLC

332 10th Street

Windom, MN, 56101

Attorney License No: 0399025

Telephone: (507) 831-4400

FAX: (507) 831-4700

Email: cassandral@fordlustfieldlaw.com

Nov. 1 and 8, 2023

