Douglas Root, 56

Douglas Allan Root, 56, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Doug was born on July 27, 1967 in Austin, Minnesota to Clarence and Carol (Scott) Root.

A hard worker with an adventurous spirit, he rode his bike from Dexter to his job at the Austin Country Club every day, all year long, even in the snow. Doug later worked for many years at Sears in Austin until it closed. He then worked as a shift lead at Hardees. Doug was a people person and was liked by everyone, especially kids.

Email newsletter signup

In his spare time, he loved to spend time with his family and always looked forward to going fishing, kayaking and golfing with his best friend Dan Wencl.

Doug was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Inez Scott; paternal grandparents, Harold and Shirley Root.

Doug is survived by his wife, Melissa Root; children, Curtis Root, Megan Root, and Isaiah Root; one grandson, Kashton; parents, Clarence “Dudley” and Carol Root; siblings, Lora (Paul) Murray, Bill Root, and Michelle (Charles) Pinkava; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Austin American Legion Club.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.