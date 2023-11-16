Dennis Baugh, 70

Dennis Dean Baugh, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home with the love of his life, Cheri, holding his hand as he entered into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on November 13th, 2023.

He was born April 14th, 1953 to Carroll (Dean) and Pat (Waldo) Baugh in Wichita, Kansas. At 3 years old, his family moved to Grand Meadow, Minnesota. Dennis grew up in a family of 8, which included 5 sisters. At age 14, while at church, Dennis met his love, Cheri. Dennis graduated from Grand Meadow High School in June 1971. A short few months later, he and Cheri were united in marriage on September 3rd, 1971 in Spring Valley, MN. They set up a home in Ostrander, where they welcomed their first child, Tricia. Shortly after, they moved to Spring Valley where their family grew with the addition of their son Branden and another daughter Keri. In 1976 they packed up and moved to Jefferson, Iowa where they welcomed their last daughter, Bridget to the family. In 1984, they moved to Arizona where they stayed for a few short years before deciding to head back to Iowa. In 1991, they left Iowa and moved to Grand Meadow, Minnesota where they remained for 28 years until they finally made their last move together to Austin, Minnesota in 2019.

Dennis retired from International Paper in 2012 and spent lots of time with his family. In his leisure time, he loved to camp, garden, and watch his grandchildren play sports. His faith was very important to him. He attended church regularly at Cornerstone Church in Austin, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Pat, sister (Carol Johnson), mother and father-in-law Beth and Darrel Rathbun, brother-in-law Ronnie Howe, and nephew Michael Dean. Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Cheri and his children Tricia (Brian) Stickrod of Grand Meadow, Branden (Vicki) Baugh of Stewartville, Keri (Jeff) Stenerson of Red Wing, and Bridget (Rich) Manahan of Austin. He will also be fondly remembered by his 12 grandchildren Kyann (Willit) Jordan, Rylee and Logan Stickrod, Brittni (Richie) Ferdinand, Sydni and Colten Baugh, Chance and Makenzie Hammermeister, Alysa (Caleb) Simerson, Ayden, Gage and Peyton Manahan, and great grandchildren Brynnli Ferdinand and Beau Simerson, sisters Connie (Jim) Leichtnam of Grand Meadow, Ruth (Lary) Nold of Elkton, Rhonda Randleman of Jefferson, IA, Sheri Greer of Grand Meadow, brothers-in-law Joe Johnson of Grand Meadow, Bob (Mary) Howe of Rochester, Dave (Diane) Rathbun of Oshkosh, WI, and Larry Rathbun of Hubbardsville, NY and sister-in-law Linda (Ron) Sauer of La Crosse, WI, uncle Doug (Ramonia) Waldo of Jefferson, IA; nieces, nephews, and special family friends, Emery and Sherry McDonald and family.

Funeral Services for Dennis will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Cornerstone Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow, MN. Burial will take place at Grand Meadow Cemetery. Hindt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

