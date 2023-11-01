BIDS/COVER REPLACEMENT Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WWTF EQ Primary Digester No. 1 Cover Replacement

City of Austin, Minnesota

SEH No. AUSTN 175032

Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Austin until 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 16, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the Austin WWTF EQ Primary Digester No. 1 Cover Replacement project. Major components of the Work include:

EQ/Primary Anaerobic Digester No. 1 cover and draft tube mixers replacement, including:

• Removal of existing floating cover and installation of new floating cover with insulation and coatings;

• Removal of existing draft tubes and mixers and installation of new draft tubes and mixers with coatings;

• Removal, replacement and recoating of associated equipment; minor equipment replacement;

• Concrete wall recoating.

The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams Meeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:

WWTF EQ PRIMARY DIGESTER NO. 1 COVER REPLACEMENT Bid Opening November 16, 2023 at 1:00PM (CDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3Ftf6rP

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-242-7640,,556015679# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 556 015 679#

Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDoc TM Number 8775662 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.

For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated October 20, 2023.

In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

Tom Dankert

City Recorder

Austin, Minnesota

Austin Daily Herald:

Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 2023

