Austin’s Kennedy wins a state title, while Norton and Greenman land on the podium

Published 6:15 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

It was a historic day for the Austin swimming and diving team as the Packers had all three of its qualifiers reach the podium in the Class A finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Saturday.

Austin junior Alayna Kennedy took home a state championship in diving as she finished with a score of 432.45, edging out Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Bailey Monette, who finished with a 430.40.

Austin junior Reese Norton took sixth in diving with a score of 350.00.

Austin freshman Gracie Greenman finished in sixth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.28 seconds.

Piper Crosby, a senior from Breck School, won the race with a time of 54.78 seconds.

