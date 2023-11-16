Austin’s Kennedy leads the field, Norton in fifth after semifinals Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Austin has a pair of divers in the top five spots after the first day of Class A state swimming and diving meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Thursday.

Austin junior Alayna Kennedy leads the field with a score of 307.6 after the semifinals. Austin junior Reese Norton isn’t far behind at fifth place with a score of 261.65.

The closest diver to Kennedy is Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Bailey Monette, who has a score of 282.65.

Email newsletter signup

The divers will wrap up state competition in the finals, which begin at noon Saturday.