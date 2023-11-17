Austin’s Greenman advances to 100-backstroke finals

Published 4:25 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Daily Herald

Austin freshman Gracie Greenman will swim in the 100-yard backstroke finals on Saturday after she finished in the top-eight during the preliminaries at the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday.

Greenman swam a time of 59.50 seconds to finish in seventh place on Friday. that time was .81 of a second faster than Greenman’s seed time.

Piper Crosby of Breck School took first in the prelims with a time of 55.79 seconds.

