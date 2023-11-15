Austin woman injured in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

An Austin woman was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Teagan Raye Ann Sutter, 19, of Austin, was traveling northbound on Highway 56 in Dodge County in a 2014 Grand Cherokee when she collided with the rear of a 2013 Volvo tractor driven by Scott Wayne Gilbertson, 58, of Dexter at the intersection of 56 and 670th Street.

Prior to the crash, Gilbertson had slowed for a stationary vehicle on the right shoulder.

Email newsletter signup

Sutter was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries. Gilbertson was uninjured.

Dodge Center Ambulance assisted on scene.