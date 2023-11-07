Austin Aspires, Mower County recognizes the dedication of in-home childcare providers Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Last Saturday, a heartwarming celebration took place at Austin Aspires, in collaboration with Mower County, joined hands to pay tribute to our unsung heroes – in-home childcare providers.

These dedicated individuals open their hearts and homes to provide love and care to children when parents can’t be there. It’s a profession that often flies under the radar, and the work can feel thankless.

Of the 64 licensed in-home childcare providers in Mower County, 47 attended Austin Aspires’ event. This turnout was a testament to the commitment and dedication of these remarkable individuals. The highlight of the day was honoring them for their years of selfless service, with most having dedicated over 15 years to this noble profession.

Mower County Administrator Trish Harren Gjersvik, speaking at the event, expressed the sentiment shared by the entire community.

“Childcare providers are the unsung heroes who take our children into their hearts and homes, providing them with a nurturing and safe environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive,” Harren said.

In-home childcare providers play a crucial role in our society. They allow parents to pursue their careers, knowing their children are in capable and caring hands. Without them, our society would face significant challenges as parents juggle their responsibilities.

These dedicated providers are considered by many to be the heart of our community, stepping in when parents can’t be there, offering love, guidance, and a sense of security to children. They become like extended family, fostering growth, and learning in the young minds they nurture.

“I don’t know if you truly realize how much this meant to me and the other providers,” said Kim Steene, a childcare professional for over 23 years. “To have someone actually ‘see’ us and show us that much appreciation is something that doesn’t happen very often, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

This celebration event served as a small token of appreciation for the in-home childcare providers. It aimed to show them just how much we, as a community, care about their tireless efforts. Recognizing their commitment and dedication was the least we could do to honor their contribution.

Each childcare provider went home with a swag bag filled with tokens of appreciation as well as a raffle prize. Raffle gifts were generously provided from those within the community, and the providers certainly felt the love.

This event was a heartwarming testament to the power of community appreciation for these dedicated in-home childcare providers.