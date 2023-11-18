Alfred P. Vomacka, 75

Alfred Paul Vomacka, 75, of Austin, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 22, 2023, with his family by his side. After a long, courageous battle with COPD.

Al was born September 26, 1948, to Frank Vomacka and Mary Edythe (Henderson) Vomacka. He was born in Rochester, MN and lived in Coggin, IA for some of his childhood. His family eventually moved to Austin, MN where he attended Queen of Angels School. Al started his own Roofing business, he worked for the Railroad Company, worked on a hog farm, did tree service, and then went to work for PCI Construction. Al retired from PCI at the age of 52 after working there for 23 years.

Throughout the years, he did a lot of hunting and fishing with friends, as well as trapping. After Al retired, he spent a lot of time at Bass Camp on the Mississippi with his grandsons. Al enjoyed spending time with his friends to have a beer or two. He also enjoyed watching the grandkids, foster kids and daycare kids grow up as they were a big part of his life and kept him young. Al met Candis in 1967, they were together for 27 years before getting married in April 1994.

Al is survived by his wife, Candis; two daughters, Karla (Pj) Finnegan and Kim (Rob) Hoth; son, Randy (Dena) Hegna; grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Vomacka; in-laws, Russel and Virginia Hegna; and four brothers in-law.

Per Al’s wishes there will not be a service; however, he will be missed by many. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.