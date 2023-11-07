Active Transportation Planning Assistance grants now available Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Communities across Minnesota are invited to apply for Active Transportation Planning Assistance grants, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

The application window closes on Thursday, Nov. 30.

These grants help communities of all sizes and types create an action plan with help from a consultant. Action plans will analyze existing conditions, engage the community, determine ways to improve infrastructure and networks, and identify policies and programs to promote walking and bicycling.

“An active transportation action plan can help your community become the best version of itself,” said Will Wlizlo, Active Transportation coordinator at MnDOT. “Transportation networks that focus on walking and bicycling connect people with important places in their communities. Active transportation also improves local health outcomes, reduces pollution, spurs economic activity, and increases connections between neighbors.”

New this year, selected applicants will also receive planning assistance, materials, and installation of a temporary demonstration infrastructure project in their community. This “quick-build infrastructure” is a way to test infrastructure ideas before rebuilding a road or intersection.

Approximately $800,000 of technical assistance is available through this solicitation. Selected communities will receive technical assistance from a consultant and materials for a demonstration project. Each community will be responsible for further pursuit (i.e., construction costs) of action plan recommendations.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. More information, including application resources and informational webinar links, is available at mndot.gov/active-transportation-program/planning-assistance.html.