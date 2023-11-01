50-PR-23-1518 Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

In re the Estate of Louise

E Lingbeck, Deceased

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-1518 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

Amended Notice

and Order for Hearing

on Petition for Probate

of Will and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on December 04, 2023 at 11:45 AM a hearing will be held at the Mower County Courthouse, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated October 9, 2008; and for the appointment of: Name: David J. Belden Address: 1717 East Oakland Avenue Austin MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Zoom Meeting ID:160 767 6493

Passcode: 586512

There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Date

BY THE COURT:

10/17/2023 02:04:52 PM

Natalie S. Martinez

District Court Judge

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:

Name: Evan H. Larson

Firm: Larson Law Office

Address: 201 South Main Street

Austin MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 176588

Telephone: 507-437-3821

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 1, 2023

50-PR-23-1518