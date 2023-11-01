50-PR-23-1518
Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
In re the Estate of Louise
E Lingbeck, Deceased
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-23-1518 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Amended Notice
and Order for Hearing
on Petition for Probate
of Will and Appointment
of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on December 04, 2023 at 11:45 AM a hearing will be held at the Mower County Courthouse, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated October 9, 2008; and for the appointment of: Name: David J. Belden Address: 1717 East Oakland Avenue Austin MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Zoom Meeting ID:160 767 6493
Passcode: 586512
There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Date
BY THE COURT:
10/17/2023 02:04:52 PM
Natalie S. Martinez
District Court Judge
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:
Name: Evan H. Larson
Firm: Larson Law Office
Address: 201 South Main Street
Austin MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 176588
Telephone: 507-437-3821
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Nov. 1, 2023
50-PR-23-1518